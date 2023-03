News From Law.com International

Clyde & Co has added a corporate partner to its Saudi Arabia office. Mohammed Almarzouki will be based in the firm's Riyadh office and joins Clyde & Co's global corporate and advisory practice. He advises family businesses, investors, and corporations on M&A, among other things, according to Clydes' statement.

Middle East / Africa

March 01, 2023, 5:41 AM