Clyde & Co has said it is focusing on its core sectors and on creating a high performance culture in Australia, in the wake of several partner departures in 2023. "There's been quite a bit of change this year," said Simon McConnell chair of the firm's Asia Pacific board. At least five partners have left Clyde & Co in the final two months of 2023, with some taking teams of 10 lawyers with them.

January 02, 2024, 4:12 PM

