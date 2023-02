News From Law.com International

Clyde & Co has hired a senior corporate and commercial lawyer in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Anas Alswailem joins the firm's global corporate and advisory practice. With over 20 years of experience, he has advised public and private clients on corporate and commercial matters, and, prior to joining Clyde & Co., managed his own private office in Saudi Arabia, the firm said in a statement.

Middle East / Africa

February 03, 2023, 4:56 AM