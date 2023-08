New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was sued Thursday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin on behalf of a business account manager who claims that he was denied a religious and medical accommodation to the defendant's COVID vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01567, Clubb v. T-Mobile USA Incorporated.

Telecommunications

August 04, 2023, 5:33 AM

Jason Clubb

Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin Plc - Phoenix

T-Mobile USA Incorporated

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA