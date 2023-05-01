Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Allen Harim Foods to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bell Nunnally & Martin on behalf of Club Sourcing Inc., accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating its contract with the plaintiff. The court action seeks commission fees that Allen Harim allegedly owes the plaintiff pursuant to the contract. The case is 3:23-cv-00926, Club Sourcing Inc. v. Allen Harim Foods, LLC d/b/a Allen Harim LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 01, 2023, 4:14 PM