Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Allen Harim Foods to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bell Nunnally & Martin on behalf of Club Sourcing Inc., accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating its contract with the plaintiff. The court action seeks commission fees that Allen Harim allegedly owes the plaintiff pursuant to the contract. The case is 3:23-cv-00926, Club Sourcing Inc. v. Allen Harim Foods, LLC d/b/a Allen Harim LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 01, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Club Sourcing Inc.

defendants

Allen Harim Foods, LLC d/b/a Allen Harim LLC

Harim Millsboro, LLC d/b/a Allen Harim LLC

Harim USA, Ltd. d/b/a Allen Harim LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract