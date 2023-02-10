Removed To Federal Court

Baggott Law, Lawyers People Love and attorney Gregory H. Oakley on Thursday removed a franchise and trade secret lawsuit against Up Closets Franchising and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Santomassimo Davis LLP on behalf of Clozetivity Franchising, which contends that defendant Thomas Scott, cofounder and former COO of Clozetivity, gave preferential terms to friends and family who entered into franchise agreements with the company. The defendants are also accused of trademark infringement, and misappropriating customer lists and other confidential information to form Up Closets Franchising, a competing venture. The case is 3:23-cv-00125, Clozetivity Franchising, LLC v. Scott et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 10, 2023, 1:26 PM