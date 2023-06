New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Nebraska District Court. The suit was filed by Hunegs LeNeave & Kvas on behalf of the estate of Stewart Clow, a former conductor who allegedly suffered injuries after inhaling smoke from a locomotive fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03117, Clow v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 26, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Clow

Plaintiffs

Hunegs, Leneave Law Firm - Minnesota

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act