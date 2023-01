Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mccoy Leavitt Laskey on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by SL Chapman LLC on behalf of Charles Clover, who contends that he was burned while trying to remove a Hover-1 hoverboard that caught fire while charging at his home. The case is 2:23-cv-00153, Clover v. Dgl Group Limited et al.