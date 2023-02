Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fenton Fenton Smith Reneau & Moon on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pearson Legal on behalf of Clover Field LLC. The case is 4:23-cv-00047, Clover Field LLC v. American Zurich Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 4:36 PM