Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, pertaining to mental health benefits for minors, was filed pro se by a Southwest pilot. The case is 1:23-cv-04281, Cloutier v. United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

John Cloutier

defendants

United Healthcare Services, Inc

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations