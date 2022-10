Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bressler Amery & Ross on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MJD Industries and Mark L. Desimone to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Boris Yankovich on behalf of accounts receivable purchaser Cloudfund LLC, seeks to recover more than $200,000 in unpaid remittances under a future receipts purchase agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-06255, Cloudfund LLC v. MJD Industries LLC et al.

Business Services

October 17, 2022, 5:32 PM