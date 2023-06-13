New Suit - Trade Secrets

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick; and Michelman & Robinson filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of telehealth platform Martti. The suit pursues claims against Propio LS LLC, a provider of language interpretation services, which Martti contracted in 2020. The complaint contends that the defendant used access to Martti’s customer lists, pricing structures and other information to market the defendant’s independent services to Martti’s customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01923, Cloudbreak Health, LLC a/k/a Language Access Network, LLC d/b/a Martti v. Propio LS, LLC.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Cloudbreak Health, LLC a/k/a Language Access Network, LLC d/b/a Martti

Plaintiffs

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

Propio LS, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract