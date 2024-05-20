Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partner Anne E. Duprey has entered an appearance for Lima Senior Living and Andrea Hartung in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed April 5 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendants demoted her in retaliation for reporting harassment from a co-worker before wrongfully terminating her in retaliation for taking medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:24-cv-00628, Cloud v. Lima Senior Living, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 20, 2024, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Shrita Cloud

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Andrea Hartung

Lima Senior Living, LLC

Lima Senior Living, LLC d/b/a The Wyngate Senior Living Community

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act