Frost Brown Todd partner Anne E. Duprey has entered an appearance for Lima Senior Living and Andrea Hartung in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed April 5 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendants demoted her in retaliation for reporting harassment from a co-worker before wrongfully terminating her in retaliation for taking medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:24-cv-00628, Cloud v. Lima Senior Living, LLC et al.
Health Care
May 20, 2024, 9:50 AM