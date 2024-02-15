Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner Jennifer L. Nall has entered an appearance for Ring, the internet-connected doorbell and home security system owned by Amazon, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to monitoring devices, was filed Dec. 31 in California Central District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Cloud Systems HoldCo IP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 2:23-cv-10910, Cloud Systems HoldCo IP, LLC v. Ring LLC.

AI & Automation

February 15, 2024, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Cloud Systems HoldCo IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Ring LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims