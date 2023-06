New Suit - Patent

Guardian Protection Services was sued for patent infringement on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of Cloud Systems HoldCo, alleges that the defendant's smart home security system infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00416, Cloud Systems HoldCo IP LLC v. Guardian Protection Services Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 02, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Cloud Systems HoldCo IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Guardian Protection Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims