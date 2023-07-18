Who Got The Work

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner partner Lionel M. Lavenue has entered an appearance for Bosch Security Systems LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 2 in Florida Southern District Court brought by the Law Office of Victoria E. Brieant on behalf of Cloud Systems Holdco IP, accuses Bosch of marketing products that use the plaintiff’s patented technology for controlling inter-device communications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:23-cv-61040, Cloud Systems Holdco IP LLC v. Bosch Security Systems, LLC.

Automotive

July 18, 2023, 6:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Cloud Systems Holdco IP LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Victoria E. Brieant

defendants

Bosch Security Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims