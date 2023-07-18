Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner partner Lionel M. Lavenue has entered an appearance for Bosch Security Systems LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 2 in Florida Southern District Court brought by the Law Office of Victoria E. Brieant on behalf of Cloud Systems Holdco IP, accuses Bosch of marketing products that use the plaintiff’s patented technology for controlling inter-device communications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:23-cv-61040, Cloud Systems Holdco IP LLC v. Bosch Security Systems, LLC.
