Bosch Security Systems, a subsidiary of the German automotive manufacturer, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by the Law Office of Victoria E. Brieant on behalf of Cloud Systems Holdco IP, accuses Bosch of marketing products that use the plaintiff’s patented technology for controlling inter-device communications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61040, Cloud Systems Holdco IP LLC v. Bosch Security Systems, LLC.

June 02, 2023, 12:10 PM

Cloud Systems Holdco IP LLC

Law Office Of Victoria E. Brieant

Bosch Security Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims