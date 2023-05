News From Law.com

A federal jury in Delaware has awarded Cirba Inc. $84 million, finding fellow cloud optimization company VMware Inc. committed willful infringement with respect to two patents supporting virtual computing. The verdict, announced Monday after a five-day trial and two hours of deliberation, is Cirba's second victory in the court, with the company awarded $235 million in 2020, a verdict that was later overturned for a standing issue.

Technology

May 03, 2023, 5:04 PM

