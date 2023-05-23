Lawyers at Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle Brumitt & Wilcox and Manier & Herod on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Fire Insurance to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Foulston Siefkin on behalf of the Cloud County Board of Commissioners, pursues claims under a performance bond based on a contractor's allegedly negligent construction of a county jail. The case is 5:23-cv-04039, Cloud County Board of Commissioners, Kansas v. Westchester Fire Insurance Co.
Insurance
May 23, 2023, 7:03 PM