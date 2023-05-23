Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle Brumitt & Wilcox and Manier & Herod on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Fire Insurance to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Foulston Siefkin on behalf of the Cloud County Board of Commissioners, pursues claims under a performance bond based on a contractor's allegedly negligent construction of a county jail. The case is 5:23-cv-04039, Cloud County Board of Commissioners, Kansas v. Westchester Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Cloud County Board of Commissioners, Kansas

defendants

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Dysart Taylor Mcmonigle Brumitt & Wilcox, PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract