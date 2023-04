News From Law.com

Pax8, a cloud commerce marketplace, has appointed Carrie Schiff as its inaugural chief legal officer, after reaching a valuation of $1.7 billion last year. Schiff joins Pax8 with more than 30 years of legal experience, most recently as co-founding partner at Sage Law Group, where she served for more than a decade.

April 19, 2023, 2:12 PM

