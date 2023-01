News From Law.com

The 2023 Independent Insurance Agent Survey takes a microeconomic look at the insurance business. This annual assessment is compiled and analyzed with help from the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA). Responses are anonymous. The survey is open through Jan. 10, 2023, and the results will be presented early next year in print and online. Respond today!

Agent & Broker

January 03, 2023, 9:00 AM