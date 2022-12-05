Closely Watched Litigation: Critics Want Court to End Subsid...

News From Law.com

A panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit heard a challenge that, if successful, could dismantle Congress' 25-year program for subsidizing telecommunications services to high-cost rural and other users. Consumers' Research, Caused Base Commerce Inc. and 11 individuals brought suit before the Fifth Circuit, appealing the Federal Commerce Commission's approval of the First Quarter 2022 Universal Service Fund contribution factor, claiming it is unlawful. The fund is used to defray the cost of providing telecommunication services to low-income and rural households, schools and libraries.

