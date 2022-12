Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Kansas District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Evans & Mullinix and McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Brandon Close and Gloria Close. The case is 2:22-cv-02537, Close et al. v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 6:49 PM