Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Clean Harbors, a provider of hazardous waste disposal, and Hydrochem Industrial Services Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Spectrum Legal Services on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully denied workers' compensation benefits after taking time off to recover from a knee injury. The case is 2:23-cv-11682, Clora v. Hydrochem Industrial Services, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Mr Eddie Clora

defendants

Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.

HPC Industrial Group, LLC

Hydrochem Industrial Cleaning, LLC

Hydrochem Industrial Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches