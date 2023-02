Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Friday removed a lawsuit against Synchrony Financial and Synchrony Bank to Kansas District Court. The complaint, filed by the Cloon Law Firm on behalf of Bryson Cloon, accuses the defendants of failing to transfer money in a timely fashion. The case is 2:23-cv-02078, Cloon v. Synchrony Financial et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 4:28 PM