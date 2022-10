New Suit

Prudential Insurance Co. of America and Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Gianelli & Morris on behalf of Matthew J. Clonts, who asserts improper denial of benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07798, Clonts v. Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 2:24 PM