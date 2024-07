News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled that a statewide COVID-19 related judicial emergency order issued in March 2020 can be applied to toll the state's five-year medical-malpractice statute of repose consistent with the federal and Georgia constitutions.With the decision reversing an underlying Georgia Court of Appeals ruling, a once time-barred medical-malpractice lawsuit against Floyd Medical Center may now procced.

Georgia

July 09, 2024, 11:38 AM