Betsi Roach is stepping down as executive director of the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium, a nonprofit that has played a key role in helping legal departments bolster their efficiency and effectiveness. Roach—who took the reins in May 2020, just as the pandemic was wreaking havoc on organizations reliant on in-person networking and training—said she is stepping down to pursue her next endeavor. She did not provide details on her plans.

December 04, 2022, 5:30 AM