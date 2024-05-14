CLOC 2024 Takeaways: Gen AI Is Changing Everything, and Data...

News From Law.com

Over a thousand legal operators descended on Las Vegas last week for the 2024 CLOC Global Institute, where legal ops in the age of generative AI was the order of the day.Legal industry professionals are shedding their initial fears about how the burgeoning technology might be coming for everyone's jobs, and the conversation has since shifted to how legal ops and in-house counsel can put it to use to automate rote tasks and solve complicated business problems. A few of the panels featured practical discussions on how some legal departments have experimented with generative AI in the past year, and what they envision for the future. Law firms also need to start thinking about the value they bring to their client relationships, as they won't be able to rely on churn.

