Patrick R. Martin and Nathan T. Boone of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for 3M in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Jan. 19 in Minnesota District Court by Francis White Law and Barnes Law on behalf of a 3M worker who claims he was wrongfully terminated after applying for a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:23-cv-00158, Clobes v. 3M Company.