News From Law.com

The chief legal officer of Block, one of the nation's most-valuable fintech companies, is stepping down next month. Sivan Whiteley recently notified the company that of her Feb. 16 departure, according a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the San Francisco-based company late Thursday. In the filing, Block said has "provided significant contributions."

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 1:48 PM