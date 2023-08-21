CLO Cashes Out at ATM-Maker Diebold; Replacement Punches In ...

News From Law.com

Less than two weeks after emerging from bankruptcy, ATM-maker Diebold Nixdorf has promoted chief people officer Elizabeth "Lisa" Radigan to executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, according to a securities filing. The 160-year-old Cleveland-area company previously announced that CLO Jonathan Leiken had accepted a new position at an undisclosed company. Leiken told Law.com that he will be the CLO of a large public company, but declined to elaborate pending an upcoming announcement.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 21, 2023, 3:32 PM

