CLM Tools: Hackers Know Where the Vault Is, but Is Legal Awa...

By now it's no surprise that legal departments and firms have increasingly become targets for threat actors. In August this year, the American Lawyer had already recorded more than 50 cybersecurity incidents in the legal industry. But while legal teams are by now aware of the target on their backs, some of the tools they use on the day-to-day might still fall into the cracks when it comes time to consider cybersecurity practices. Take for example, contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract tech tools.

Cybersecurity

September 20, 2022, 5:34 PM