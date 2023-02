Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roberts & Kehagiaras on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against XPO Logistics to California Central District Court pertaining to a shipping agreement. The suit, filed by Ideal Legal Group on behalf of Clipper Corp., seeks $2.8 million for the alleged theft of goods by an XPO employee. The case is 2:23-cv-01414, Clipper Corporation v. XPO Logistics et al.