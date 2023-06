News From Law.com

Clio Ventures has had a busy few years. The company has invested in service-of-process provider Proof, in early 2022, and reporting and litigation financing provider Steno and personal injury startup EvenUp this May and June, respectively. Shubham Dutta, the vice president of corporate development at Clio, caught up with Legaltech News to discuss what lessons the company has learned about how to pick and choose their legal tech investments.

June 13, 2023, 6:50 PM

nature of claim: /