New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Clinton Solar LLC. The suit, over an allegedly broken agreement to sell real estate, targets RES Farms LLC and Robert E. Stoll II. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00206, Clinton Solart LLC v. Stoll et al.

Real Estate

April 14, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Clinton Solart LLC

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Res Farms LLC

Robert E Stoll, II

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract