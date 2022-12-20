The U.S. Attorney General's Office removed an interpleader complaint against the U.S. government, Capital One and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court on Tuesday in connection with a foreclosure. The suit, brought by Gelinas & Ward on behalf of Clinton Savings Bank, alleges a surplus of funds after foreclosing on property and names various defendants who may have competing claims to the surplus. The case is 4:22-cv-40150, Clinton Savings Bank v. Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
December 20, 2022, 4:10 PM