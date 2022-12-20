Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney General's Office removed an interpleader complaint against the U.S. government, Capital One and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court on Tuesday in connection with a foreclosure. The suit, brought by Gelinas & Ward on behalf of Clinton Savings Bank, alleges a surplus of funds after foreclosing on property and names various defendants who may have competing claims to the surplus. The case is 4:22-cv-40150, Clinton Savings Bank v. Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2022, 4:10 PM