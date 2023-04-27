New Suit - Contract

BakerHostetler filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Clinical Resource Network doing business as Symphony Clinical Research. The complaint seeks to recover more than $1.5 million from defendant Medpace Inc., which allegedly failed to pay the plaintiff for study management and other services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00239, Clinical Resource Network dba Symphony Clinical Research v. Medpace, Inc.

Business Services

April 27, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Clinical Resource Network dba Symphony Clinical Research

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Medpace, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract