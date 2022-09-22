Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Robert A. Ewert has entered an appearance for Inline Network Integration in a pending data breach class action. The action was filed Aug. 8 in Texas Northern District Court by Kendall Law Group. The suit, which arises from a March 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of consumers, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:22-cv-01711, Cline v. Inline Network Integration LLC.

Technology

September 22, 2022, 6:59 AM