Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Liskow & Lewis on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chevron, Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Texaco and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Falcon Law Firm on behalf of the estate of William Cline, who was allegedly exposed to radioactive materials while working in various pipe yards. The case is 2:23-cv-00856, Cline v. BP America Production Company et al.

Energy

March 08, 2023, 8:55 PM