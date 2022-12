Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lindsey Law Firm on behalf of Jo Ann Cline and Virgil Cline. The case is 6:22-cv-00351, Cline et al v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 3:55 PM