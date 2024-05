News From Law.com

A report by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings looks at whether climate change litigation will impact oil and gas companies in the same way earlier rounds of lawsuits had on the tobacco, asbestos and opioids industries. Litigation over climate change has increased exponentially and could have a major financial impact on major corporations, but its influence is difficult to measure so far, according to S&P.

Energy

May 07, 2024, 5:54 PM

