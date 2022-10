Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rainey Kizer Reviere & Bell on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Erie Insurance Group, a provider of auto, home, life, and commercial insurance, to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Glankler Brown PLLC on behalf of Willard B. Clifford. The case is 2:22-cv-02690, Clifford v. Erie Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 4:23 PM