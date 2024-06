News From Law.com International

The market has been swirling with concerns around Clifford Chance's pre-eminent private equity offering, especially following Chris Sullivan's departure late last year. Its private equity heads, Jonny Myers, the global head, and London head Spencer Baylin, however don't seem ruffled at all.

June 18, 2024, 6:10 AM

