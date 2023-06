News From Law.com International

Italian insurance company Generali has agreed to acquire Liberty Mutual's Spanish unit for €2.3 billion, with law firms Clifford Chance, Morais Leitão, Matheson and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advising on the deal.

June 21, 2023, 4:53 AM

