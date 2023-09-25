Clifford Chance Plans Headcount Growth in UK, India Legal Se...

News From Law.com International

Clifford Chance is aiming to increase the number of people in its U.K. and India legal service centres as part of a wider plan to ensure it is using its global resources efficiently. The firm operates 'delivery centres' in Newcastle and Delhi, currently counting around 150 paralegals and professionals across both hubs, according to the firm's website. The firm is now looking to "optimise global resources" over the next decade, including adding personnel to its legal service centres in Newcastle and Delhi, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

