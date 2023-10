News From Law.com

U.K. firm Clifford Chance continues to expand the energy and infrastructure team in its new Houston office by adding Kirkland & Ellis M&A partner Cephas Sekhar as a partner and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett M&A counsel Kyle Kreshover as counsel. Sekhar is the 11th partner to join Clifford Chance in Houston since the office opened in early June.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 16, 2023, 4:55 PM

