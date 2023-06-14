Clients Still Find Law Firms Innovation Efforts Lacking | La...

News From Law.com

Law firms are increasingly eager to trumpet their innovation efforts. But many clients aren't necessarily getting the message. In Am Law 200 firm Thompson Hine's latest survey of how in-house counsel perceive innovation in the legal industry, 65% of respondents say they have seen either "a lot" or "some" innovation from law firms. That's not much more than the 60% figure from the firm's 2020 survey, against a backdrop of both broad social change thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained rhetoric about new technology.

Legal Services

June 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

