Clients Still Find Law Firms Innovation Efforts Lacking | La...

Law firms are increasingly eager to trumpet their innovation efforts. But many clients aren't necessarily getting the message. In Am Law 200 firm Thompson Hine's latest survey of how in-house counsel perceive innovation in the legal industry, 65% of respondents say they have seen either "a lot" or "some" innovation from law firms. That's not much more than the 60% figure from the firm's 2020 survey, against a backdrop of both broad social change thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained rhetoric about new technology.
Legal Services
June 14, 2023, 5:00 AM