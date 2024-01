News From Law.com

So far, a majority of firms have stopped short of allowing lawyers to input client data or confidential firm information into a generative artificial intelligence tool. However, a handful of firms are testing closed systems with client data. In addition to getting client consent (or engaging the technology at the request of a client), firms are also requiring attorneys to independently verify the AI's work.

January 31, 2024, 4:00 AM

