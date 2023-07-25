Client Service, Growth Are Priorities as Dykemas Chair Preps...

News From Law.com

Len Wolfe, recently reelected to serve three more years as chair and chief executive officer for Dykema Gossett, is laser-focused on two overriding goals: client service and attracting and retaining the most talented lawyers. The firm's attention to those metrics since he took the reins of the firm in January 2021 with the pandemic raging has helped make the firm a "great place to work," he said, and he plans to continue on that path going forward. The firm faces other challenges, such as succession planning and improving diversity, equity and inclusion, he said, but 2023 has so far been going well.

July 25, 2023, 4:19 PM

